The Chris Hedges Report with Columbia University Professor Rashid Khalidi on Zionism's 100-year war against Palestinians.
The Zionist movement from its inception has used deception, violence, ethnic cleansing and discrimination to solidify its apartheid state. The genocide…
8 hrs ago
•
Chris Hedges
1:00:53
150
Israel Reopens the Gaza Slaughterhouse
Phase One of Israel’s genocidal campaign on Gaza has ended. Phase Two has begun. It will result in even higher levels of death and destruction.
Dec 1
•
Chris Hedges
399
November 2023
Chris discusses: The Greatest Evil is War.
“In fifteen short chapters, Chris Hedges astonishes us with his clear and cogent argument against war, not on philosophical grounds or through moral…
Nov 27
•
Chris Hedges
246
The Chris Hedges Report Show with Dylan Saba, an attorney with Palestine Legal, on the censorship of those who defend Palestinian rights and…
Watch now | Thanks for being a supporter of the Chris Hedges Report.
Nov 24
•
Chris Hedges
30:30
407
Israel’s War on Hospitals
Israel is carrying out a campaign to make Gaza uninhabitable. This campaign includes destroying all of Gaza’s hospitals. The message Israel is sending…
Nov 20
•
Chris Hedges
470
The War According to Hamas - Read by Eunice Wong
Listen now (10 mins) | The Palestinian resistance understands its enemy. It has learned through experience how to fight it. This is not good news for…
Nov 20
•
Chris Hedges
10:07
233
The Chris Hedges Report with reporter Max Blumenthal on how the Israeli military launched a series of attacks on Oct. 7 designed to kill…
Listen now | Thanks for being a paid subscriber to the Chris Hedges Report.
Nov 17
•
Chris Hedges
41:34
344
Israel is Shutting Down its Human Laboratory in Gaza
Israel uses Palestinians imprisoned in Gaza as human guinea pigs for its weapons and technology industries.
Nov 17
•
Chris Hedges
426
The Horror, The Horror - Read by Eunice Wong
Listen now (9 mins) | Israel's genocidal attacks, which are killing hundreds of Palestinians a day, including some 160 children, have expanded to…
Nov 16
•
Chris Hedges
8:34
242
The War According to Hamas
The Palestinian resistance understands its enemy. It has learned through experience how to fight it. This is not good news for Israel.
Nov 12
•
Chris Hedges
485
The Horror, The Horror
Israel's genocidal attacks, which are killing hundreds of Palestinians a day, including some 160 children, have expanded to shelling the remaining…
Nov 11
•
Chris Hedges
719
The Chris Hedges Report with Code Pink activist Medea Benjamin on the stranglehold the Israel lobby has over our political system and how it…
Democratic Reps. Cori Bush, Rashida Tlaib, André Carson, Summer Lee, and Delia Ramirez introduced a “Ceasefire Now” resolution on October 16th to halt…
Nov 11
•
Chris Hedges
and
Medea Benjamin
36:26
303
