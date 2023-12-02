The Chris Hedges Report

The Chris Hedges Report with Columbia University Professor Rashid Khalidi on Zionism's 100-year war against Palestinians.
The Zionist movement from its inception has used deception, violence, ethnic cleansing and discrimination to solidify its apartheid state. The genocide…
 • 
Chris Hedges
1:00:53
59
Israel Reopens the Gaza Slaughterhouse
Phase One of Israel’s genocidal campaign on Gaza has ended. Phase Two has begun. It will result in even higher levels of death and destruction.
 • 
Chris Hedges
120
November 2023
Chris discusses: The Greatest Evil is War.
“In fifteen short chapters, Chris Hedges astonishes us with his clear and cogent argument against war, not on philosophical grounds or through moral…
 • 
Chris Hedges
52
The Chris Hedges Report Show with Dylan Saba, an attorney with Palestine Legal, on the censorship of those who defend Palestinian rights and…
Watch now | Thanks for being a supporter of the Chris Hedges Report.
 • 
Chris Hedges
30:30
132
Israel’s War on Hospitals
Israel is carrying out a campaign to make Gaza uninhabitable. This campaign includes destroying all of Gaza’s hospitals. The message Israel is sending…
 • 
Chris Hedges
174
The War According to Hamas - Read by Eunice Wong
Listen now (10 mins) | The Palestinian resistance understands its enemy. It has learned through experience how to fight it. This is not good news for…
 • 
Chris Hedges
10:07
46
The Chris Hedges Report with reporter Max Blumenthal on how the Israeli military launched a series of attacks on Oct. 7 designed to kill…
Listen now | Thanks for being a paid subscriber to the Chris Hedges Report.
 • 
Chris Hedges
41:34
51
Israel is Shutting Down its Human Laboratory in Gaza
Israel uses Palestinians imprisoned in Gaza as human guinea pigs for its weapons and technology industries.
 • 
Chris Hedges
79
The Horror, The Horror - Read by Eunice Wong
Listen now (9 mins) | Israel's genocidal attacks, which are killing hundreds of Palestinians a day, including some 160 children, have expanded to…
 • 
Chris Hedges
8:34
38
The War According to Hamas
The Palestinian resistance understands its enemy. It has learned through experience how to fight it. This is not good news for Israel.
 • 
Chris Hedges
134
The Horror, The Horror
Israel's genocidal attacks, which are killing hundreds of Palestinians a day, including some 160 children, have expanded to shelling the remaining…
 • 
Chris Hedges
220
The Chris Hedges Report with Code Pink activist Medea Benjamin on the stranglehold the Israel lobby has over our political system and how it…
Democratic Reps. Cori Bush, Rashida Tlaib, André Carson, Summer Lee, and Delia Ramirez introduced a “Ceasefire Now” resolution on October 16th to halt…
 • 
Chris Hedges
 and 
Medea Benjamin
36:26
72
