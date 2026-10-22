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How the GOP Is Working to Steal the Midterms (w/ Joel McCleary and Mark Medish) | TCHR
As the midterm elections loom, analysts Joel McCleary and Mark Medish warn about the panoply of tools the Trump administration is putting in place to…
Oct 22
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Chris Hedges & Joe Sacco On Their New Book — ‘Requiem for Gaza’
Chris Hedges and Joe Sacco discuss the making of their new book, how it came to be, and what its content means about the decaying Western international…
Oct 21
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How Trump Plans to Steal the Midterm Elections
Trump is setting in motion a series of events to invalidate and manipulate the outcome of the midterm elections. If he succeeds, the iron doors of…
Oct 20
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How the Trump Admin. Is Expanding the Definition of ‘Terrorism’ — and What It Means (w/ Dan Boguslaw) | TCHR
Investigative journalist Daniel Boguslaw uncovers collusion between law enforcement, Corporate America and academics to create new targets for the…
Oct 15
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Chris Hedges "Requiem for Gaza" Book Launch Interview
The Whistleblower interviews Chris Hedges on his and Joe Sacco’s new book, ‘Requiem for Gaza.’
Oct 13
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Chris Hedges
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All the October Dates for ‘Requiem for Gaza’ Book Tour With Chris Hedges and Joe Sacco
Come join me this month to see me and Joe discuss ‘Requiem for Gaza’ in person.
Oct 11
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Thoughts on the Mass Rape at Cornell University - Read by Eunice Wong
This article was read by Eunice Wong.
Oct 9
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Eunice Wong
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My New Book — Requiem for Gaza — Is Out Now
“In a profound and elegiac work of investigative journalism, Chris Hedges and Joe Sacco collaborate to present the testimony of displaced Palestinians…
Oct 8
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The Rise and Fall of the Artificial State (w/ Jill Lepore) | TCHR
Jill Lepore examines the ideological roots of our Big Tech technocrats, and how tech is facilitating the elimination of the democratic gains that…
Oct 8
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Thoughts on the Mass Rape at Cornell University
I had a brief experience with a fraternity at Cornell University.
Oct 4
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Call It Evil: Understanding the Trump Era (w/ Susan Neiman) | TCHR
In her new book, “Call It Evil: Understanding the Trump Era,” Susan Neiman investigates the structural evils of the Trump administration and how people…
Oct 1
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September 2026
Donald Trump and the Age of Evil
By any standard of morality, Trump is depraved. But adorned with the power of the state, he descends to another level — the level of evil.
Sep 26
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© 2026 Chris Hedges
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