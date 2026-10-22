The Chris Hedges Report

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How the GOP Is Working to Steal the Midterms (w/ Joel McCleary and Mark Medish) | TCHR
As the midterm elections loom, analysts Joel McCleary and Mark Medish warn about the panoply of tools the Trump administration is putting in place to…
  Chris Hedges
Chris Hedges & Joe Sacco On Their New Book — ‘Requiem for Gaza’
Chris Hedges and Joe Sacco discuss the making of their new book, how it came to be, and what its content means about the decaying Western international…
  Chris Hedges
How Trump Plans to Steal the Midterm Elections
Trump is setting in motion a series of events to invalidate and manipulate the outcome of the midterm elections. If he succeeds, the iron doors of…
  Chris Hedges
How the Trump Admin. Is Expanding the Definition of ‘Terrorism’ — and What It Means (w/ Dan Boguslaw) | TCHR
Investigative journalist Daniel Boguslaw uncovers collusion between law enforcement, Corporate America and academics to create new targets for the…
  Chris Hedges
Chris Hedges "Requiem for Gaza" Book Launch Interview
The Whistleblower interviews Chris Hedges on his and Joe Sacco’s new book, ‘Requiem for Gaza.’
  Chris Hedges
All the October Dates for ‘Requiem for Gaza’ Book Tour With Chris Hedges and Joe Sacco
Come join me this month to see me and Joe discuss ‘Requiem for Gaza’ in person.
  Chris Hedges
Thoughts on the Mass Rape at Cornell University - Read by Eunice Wong
This article was read by Eunice Wong.
  Chris Hedges and Eunice Wong
10:17
My New Book — Requiem for Gaza — Is Out Now
“In a profound and elegiac work of investigative journalism, Chris Hedges and Joe Sacco collaborate to present the testimony of displaced Palestinians…
  Chris Hedges
The Rise and Fall of the Artificial State (w/ Jill Lepore) | TCHR
Jill Lepore examines the ideological roots of our Big Tech technocrats, and how tech is facilitating the elimination of the democratic gains that…
  Chris Hedges
Thoughts on the Mass Rape at Cornell University
I had a brief experience with a fraternity at Cornell University.
  Chris Hedges
Call It Evil: Understanding the Trump Era (w/ Susan Neiman) | TCHR
In her new book, “Call It Evil: Understanding the Trump Era,” Susan Neiman investigates the structural evils of the Trump administration and how people…
  Chris Hedges

September 2026

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