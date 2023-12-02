The Chris Hedges Report

1:00:53
Covering US foreign policy, economic realities, and civil liberties in American society.
·
The Chris Hedges Report with Columbia University Professor Rashid Khalidi on Zionism's 100-year war against Palestinians.
The Chris Hedges Report with Columbia University Professor Rashid Khalidi on Zionism's 100-year war against Palestinians.
The Zionist movement from its inception has used deception, violence, ethnic cleansing and discrimination to solidify its apartheid state. The genocide…
 • 
Chris Hedges
59
30:30
The Chris Hedges Report Show with Dylan Saba, an attorney with Palestine Legal, on the censorship of those who defend Palestinian rights and…
Watch now | Thanks for being a supporter of the Chris Hedges Report.
 • 
Chris Hedges
132
10:07
The War According to Hamas - Read by Eunice Wong
Listen now (10 mins) | The Palestinian resistance understands its enemy. It has learned through experience how to fight it. This is not good news for…
 • 
Chris Hedges
46
41:34
The Chris Hedges Report with reporter Max Blumenthal on how the Israeli military launched a series of attacks on Oct. 7 designed to kill…
Listen now | Thanks for being a paid subscriber to the Chris Hedges Report.
 • 
Chris Hedges
51
8:34
The Horror, The Horror - Read by Eunice Wong
Listen now (9 mins) | Israel's genocidal attacks, which are killing hundreds of Palestinians a day, including some 160 children, have expanded to…
 • 
Chris Hedges
38
36:26
The Chris Hedges Report with Code Pink activist Medea Benjamin on the stranglehold the Israel lobby has over our political system and how it…
Democratic Reps. Cori Bush, Rashida Tlaib, André Carson, Summer Lee, and Delia Ramirez introduced a “Ceasefire Now” resolution on October 16th to halt…
 • 
Chris Hedges
 and 
Medea Benjamin
72
8:13
Letter to the Children of Gaza - Read by Eunice Wong
Narrated by Eunice Wong Text originally published Oct. 8 Children of Gaza - by Mr. Fish Dear child. It is past midnight. I am flying at hundreds of…
 • 
Chris Hedges
65
10:53
Listen to this Article: "Israel’s Final Solution for the Palestinians"
When Jewish extremists, fanatic Zionists, religious zealots, ultranationalists and crypto-fascists in the apartheid state of Israel say they want to…
 • 
Chris Hedges
44
33:23
The Chris Hedges Report Show with former Congressman and former presidential candidate Dennis Kucinich on endless war and our acceleration…
Listen now |
 • 
Chris Hedges
 and 
Dennis Kucinich
31
9:46
Listen to this Article: "Exterminate all the Brutes"
All settler colonial projects, including Israel, reach a point when they embrace wholesale slaughter and genocide to eradicate a native population that…
 • 
Chris Hedges
30
49:48
The Chris Hedges Report Show with Jeff Sharlet on his book "Undertow: Scenes from a Slow Civil War"
Watch now (50 mins) | Jeff Sharlet has spent two decades covering the intersection of extreme Christian nationalism and the far-right. In his new book…
 • 
Chris Hedges
 and 
Jeff Sharlet
63
15:52
Listen to this Article: "Let Them Eat Cement"
Israel is not only decimating Gaza with airstrikes but employing the oldest and cruelest weapon of war — starvation. Israel’s message, on the eve of a…
 • 
Chris Hedges
60
