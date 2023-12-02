The Chris Hedges Report
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Podcast
Archive
About
1:00:53
The Chris Hedges Report Podcast
Covering US foreign policy, economic realities, and civil liberties in American society.
LATEST
·
1:00:53
The Chris Hedges Report with Columbia University Professor Rashid Khalidi on Zionism's 100-year war against Palestinians.
New
Top
Community
1:00:53
The Chris Hedges Report with Columbia University Professor Rashid Khalidi on Zionism's 100-year war against Palestinians.
The Zionist movement from its inception has used deception, violence, ethnic cleansing and discrimination to solidify its apartheid state. The genocide…
8 hrs ago
•
Chris Hedges
151
Share this post
The Chris Hedges Report with Columbia University Professor Rashid Khalidi on Zionism's 100-year war against Palestinians.
chrishedges.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
59
30:30
The Chris Hedges Report Show with Dylan Saba, an attorney with Palestine Legal, on the censorship of those who defend Palestinian rights and…
Watch now | Thanks for being a supporter of the Chris Hedges Report.
Nov 24
•
Chris Hedges
407
Share this post
The Chris Hedges Report Show with Dylan Saba, an attorney with Palestine Legal, on the censorship of those who defend Palestinian rights and condemn Israel's genocide in Gaza.
chrishedges.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
132
10:07
The War According to Hamas - Read by Eunice Wong
Listen now (10 mins) | The Palestinian resistance understands its enemy. It has learned through experience how to fight it. This is not good news for…
Nov 20
•
Chris Hedges
233
Share this post
The War According to Hamas - Read by Eunice Wong
chrishedges.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
46
41:34
The Chris Hedges Report with reporter Max Blumenthal on how the Israeli military launched a series of attacks on Oct. 7 designed to kill…
Listen now | Thanks for being a paid subscriber to the Chris Hedges Report.
Nov 17
•
Chris Hedges
344
Share this post
The Chris Hedges Report with reporter Max Blumenthal on how the Israeli military launched a series of attacks on Oct. 7 designed to kill Hamas gunmen along with their Israeli hostages.
chrishedges.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
51
8:34
The Horror, The Horror - Read by Eunice Wong
Listen now (9 mins) | Israel's genocidal attacks, which are killing hundreds of Palestinians a day, including some 160 children, have expanded to…
Nov 16
•
Chris Hedges
242
Share this post
The Horror, The Horror - Read by Eunice Wong
chrishedges.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
38
36:26
The Chris Hedges Report with Code Pink activist Medea Benjamin on the stranglehold the Israel lobby has over our political system and how it…
Democratic Reps. Cori Bush, Rashida Tlaib, André Carson, Summer Lee, and Delia Ramirez introduced a “Ceasefire Now” resolution on October 16th to halt…
Nov 11
•
Chris Hedges
and
Medea Benjamin
303
Share this post
The Chris Hedges Report with Code Pink activist Medea Benjamin on the stranglehold the Israel lobby has over our political system and how it blocks a ceasefire resolution in Congress.
chrishedges.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
72
8:13
Letter to the Children of Gaza - Read by Eunice Wong
Narrated by Eunice Wong Text originally published Oct. 8 Children of Gaza - by Mr. Fish Dear child. It is past midnight. I am flying at hundreds of…
Nov 9
•
Chris Hedges
244
Share this post
Letter to the Children of Gaza - Read by Eunice Wong
chrishedges.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
65
10:53
Listen to this Article: "Israel’s Final Solution for the Palestinians"
When Jewish extremists, fanatic Zionists, religious zealots, ultranationalists and crypto-fascists in the apartheid state of Israel say they want to…
Nov 5
•
Chris Hedges
311
Share this post
Listen to this Article: "Israel’s Final Solution for the Palestinians"
chrishedges.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
44
33:23
The Chris Hedges Report Show with former Congressman and former presidential candidate Dennis Kucinich on endless war and our acceleration…
Listen now |
Nov 3
•
Chris Hedges
and
Dennis Kucinich
294
Share this post
The Chris Hedges Report Show with former Congressman and former presidential candidate Dennis Kucinich on endless war and our acceleration into the abyss.
chrishedges.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
31
9:46
Listen to this Article: "Exterminate all the Brutes"
All settler colonial projects, including Israel, reach a point when they embrace wholesale slaughter and genocide to eradicate a native population that…
Oct 29
•
Chris Hedges
312
Share this post
Listen to this Article: "Exterminate all the Brutes"
chrishedges.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
30
49:48
The Chris Hedges Report Show with Jeff Sharlet on his book "Undertow: Scenes from a Slow Civil War"
Watch now (50 mins) | Jeff Sharlet has spent two decades covering the intersection of extreme Christian nationalism and the far-right. In his new book…
Oct 27
•
Chris Hedges
and
Jeff Sharlet
120
Share this post
The Chris Hedges Report Show with Jeff Sharlet on his book "Undertow: Scenes from a Slow Civil War"
chrishedges.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
63
15:52
Listen to this Article: "Let Them Eat Cement"
Israel is not only decimating Gaza with airstrikes but employing the oldest and cruelest weapon of war — starvation. Israel’s message, on the eve of a…
Oct 25
•
Chris Hedges
165
Share this post
Listen to this Article: "Let Them Eat Cement"
chrishedges.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
60
See all
Share this publication
The Chris Hedges Report
chrishedges.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
© 2023 Chris Hedges
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great writing
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts