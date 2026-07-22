The Chris Hedges Report

The Chris Hedges Report

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Virgin Monk Boy's avatar
Virgin Monk Boy
1h

Authoritarianism rarely begins by announcing, “We are abolishing dissent now.” It starts by calling lawyers, students, clergy, anti-war groups, and civil-rights organizers part of a foreign network. Then it adds the word “terrorist,” because apparently due process is much easier to misplace once the scary label is attached. A government that treats disagreement as subversion is not protecting democracy. It is building a blacklist with patriotic stationery. The danger is not Cuba secretly controlling every progressive in America. The danger is an administration inventing phantom enemies so it can criminalize the people standing in its way.

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Feral Finster's avatar
Feral Finster
2h

Trump's handlers know full well that if they do not strike their enemies when they can, their enemies will surely strike them when they regain power. Both sides will ignore any law, because this is a zero-sum no-holds=barred winner-take-all game. Either you crush your enemies using any means available, or they crush you. The ideology is secondary, it's how you sell it to the rubes.

This tit-for tat escalation is how the Roman Republic ended. What does anyone propose to do about it?

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