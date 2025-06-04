'The Biggest Problems in Legacy Media:' A Conversation With Chris Hedges and Hasan Piker
I went on Hasan Piker's show to discuss my new book, "A Genocide Foretold," Gaza and the United States' descent into fascism.
I have just finished watching the entire discussion and really enjoyed it. You both had a good rapport and covered salient issues namely the holocaust in Gaza and the rise of Fascism. However, like the fellow commentator below, I too have issues with Hasan, namely his attitude towards animal rights (he is contemptuous towards vegans) and the sex industry ( he is pro-porn and pro-prostitution). I also do not consider Hasan to be a legitimate democratic Socialist, as he claims to be, for he is very rich ( and boasts about this fact) and benefits from the capitalist system too much to genuinely want its downfall.
I can't believe you give this moronic, genocide-promoting, champagne socialist a platform. Shame.