The Chris Hedges Report

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John Ressler's avatar
John Ressler
19hEdited

As difficult as it is to hear Thiago Avila tell what he experienced at the hands of the Zionist monsters, it's beyond my moral comprehension that Israel is still at it, while the world looks away and allows it to continue. Thank you to all those who are working to stop the genocide.

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Ingamarie's avatar
Ingamarie
20h

This amazing man's story should galvanize all of us. A genocidal state becomes more brutal the longer it is allowed to do what it is doing.........and yes, it threatens all of us. This is exactly what can be done to any of us........while the powerful in the world look away, send their dogs to bite our bodies, and call resistance terrorism.

It's frightening.....but we have to defeat it, not imagine we can erase it from our minds and our consciences.

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