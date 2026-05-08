The Chris Hedges Report

The Chris Hedges Report

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karen Robbins's avatar
karen Robbins
33m

Excellent analysis, thank you.

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Lisa Savage's avatar
Lisa Savage
28m

While reading your fine essay I was reminded of this piece on the rise of former mercenary Graham Platner over whom people in Maine are losing their minds because he says some attractive words about Gaza and inequality in the U.S. https://africasacountry.com/2025/12/what-graham-platner-reveals-about-the-us-left

Yes so did AOC, Obama, et al. say words like that. And what have they done exactly?

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