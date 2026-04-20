The Chris Hedges Report

The Chris Hedges Report

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Gael MacLean's avatar
Gael MacLean
30m

Well said and accurate insights. We need to deprogram the Dems as well as the Rebs but not sure if it's possible. Dems think if they can just grab that ball in the midterms they can figure out how to win the game later. Except it's a much different game now and that ball is no longer in play.

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Joe Bacon's avatar
Joe Bacon
16m

I refer to him as L. Ron Trump because the MAGATS I deal with act just like $¢ientologi$t$!

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