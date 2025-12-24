The Chris Hedges Report

The Chris Hedges Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ingamarie's avatar
Ingamarie
3h

Thanks so much for this interview. I read WINNER TAKE ALL a few years ago, and it really opened my eyes to the duplicity of many, and the complicity of many more.........in the upper echelons of global capitalism. The need to believe we are good people may be universal......but it certainly gets easier if the money flows in. Still, we'll never solve inequality, let alone poverty and human misery, by relying on the few who put their personal wealth and high status above everything else.

The ending of the interview is most powerful.........the repeated 'looking away'....not seeing, or pretending that what you see isn't important......has become more common place than many of us realize. Ordinary Canadians, those of us from the professional middle class, but without much actual power, do it too. We looked away from the consequences of global free trade. We looked away from American regime change operations that our corporations benefitted from.

Most of us are looking away from what Trump is doing in the Caribbean right now, pretending we don't know blowing up those boats are war crimes, pretending it isn't criminal when our country stays silent about the blockade game he's playing in Venezuela.

In Canada, we still have single payer health care. But for years, most of us have been looking away as one corporate captured government after another whittled away at its foundations. We mostly want our cake and eat it too...........behave as good capitalists while simultaneously defending our medical care system. But not in any way voting to reinvest in it, rather than in more military spending.

In short. We do what the philanthropic capitalists have trained us to do....we believe we're good people. While mostly, we worry about money.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
WWII's avatar
WWII
12m

Corporate elites believing that they are "transforming the world"???? What a bunch of bullshit. Corporations are not gravitating toward government in order to better the world.

Giridharades totally ignores one big fact: These corporate elites have all gravitated toward the government feeding trough for easier, steadier, (and less riskier, market driven) wealth accumulation. Why? Because government funding is largely based on coercive funding in the form of coerced working class payroll taxes. You don't have to earn that money--you simply take it; and you take it upfront. In this case, the government takes it... and corporate elites simply "earns" that same coerced funding in the form of lucrative (and obscene) government contracts from those they paid off (excuse me, I mean partnered with).

What Hedges and Giridharades should be asking is: What are all these elites going to do (and more importantly how are they planning to do it) when robots replace human wage workers (which they all are salivating for and racing to do)? While robots don't require health insurance, vacation, benefits, etc., they also don't cough up regular and very valuable payroll taxes for those same corporate elite. Seems to me the Golden Goose might be in the midst of being exchanged for a rotten A.I. generated egg.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Chris Hedges · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture