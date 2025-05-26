The Chris Hedges Report

The Chris Hedges Report

Kathleen McCroskey
14h

Thank you, Chris, well stated. Something about how our language is being rewritten, a new version of New Speak. And an iron fist of the state, choking off your words.

Sera
12h

The Palestinians are two million Kitty Genovese’s, who was raped and murdered, as her neighbors shut their windows to stifle the sound of her screams.

The next time anyone complains when you compare the Zionists to the Nazis, you may mention three things. The Nazis did not post their crimes on Tiktok,(or its equivalent), or brag about them in the media. The Nazis didn’t control the press, and the narrative, in the countries which opposed them. And most importantly, nearly every country that surrounded Germany made great sacrifices to stop them. And did.

I don’t know if either I, or my society, will recover from the knowledge that (apart from Yemen), no country, no military, no government, has intervened to stop these psychopaths. They just shut their windows to drown out the screams.

