The Chris Hedges Report

The Chris Hedges Report

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Feral Finster's avatar
Feral Finster
1dEdited

The goal in Iran, the real goal, ever always only to turn Iran into a failed state, much like what weas done to Iraq, Libya and Syria.

The United States and Israel will not hesitate to go nuclear, if that is what it takes. Neither Trump nor Netanyahu care about consequences that they personally do not pay.

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Brian Tanguay's avatar
Brian Tanguay
1d

And amidst all this chaos, the Dow is over 50K, a sign of how twisted and perverse our government and the plutocrats who run it have become. This is a Golden Age -- for oligarchs -- and a rusted can for the rest of us. Classic imperial decline.

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