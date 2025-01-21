Share this postThe Chris Hedges ReportTrump, Musk, Gaza, the Rise of Totalitarianism and the End of the US Empire Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreTrump, Musk, Gaza, the Rise of Totalitarianism and the End of the US Empire Chris HedgesJan 21, 2025299Share this postThe Chris Hedges ReportTrump, Musk, Gaza, the Rise of Totalitarianism and the End of the US Empire Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1542ShareThanks for reading The Chris Hedges Report! This post is public so feel free to share it.ShareThe Chris Hedges Report is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.Subscribe299Share this postThe Chris Hedges ReportTrump, Musk, Gaza, the Rise of Totalitarianism and the End of the US Empire Copy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1542Share
I received this tidbit on Facebook, no surprise since the sender is not into politics, and basically
ignorant in that regard, but once again she has Trump to blame in regard to the many flaws of the US that were many decades in the making. What always pissed me off about the left when Trump was in office is that our so called liberal media which I use to rely on lost all credibility because they also jumped on the bandwagon and turned Trump into a scapegoat for all that is wrong with the US and simply blinded everyone to what preceded him. I will also give him a chance and see what he does. Seems MSNBC has also jumped on the bandwagon calling Trump an Oligarch which they claim will benefit him and his buddies only. Yes he is all that is wrong with America and he is the cause of it all. Oh, and don't forget to talk about AIPAC and the influence they have on our politics.
Here's her bullshit, "I will not "work together" to persecute Muslims." Like she forgot or was unaware of our many middle eastern wars pushed by a neocon agenda for Israel, wars that killed and displaced millions of Muslims. Seems the genocide in Gaza isn't anything for her to pay attention to either.
•I will not "work together" to privatize Medicare, cut Social Security and Medicaid.
•I will not "work together" to subvert the Constitution by illegitimately pushing unfit Cabinet nominees through on recess appointments without the advice and consent of the Senate.
•I will not "work together" to build a wall.
•I will not "work together" to persecute Muslims.
•I will not "work together" to shut out refugees from other countries.
•I will not "work together" to lower taxes on the 1% and increase taxes on the middle class and poor.
•I will not "work together" to help Trump use the Presidency to line his pockets and those of his family and cronies.
•I will not "work together" to weaken and demolish environmental protection.
•I will not "work together" to sell American lands, especially National Parks, to companies which then despoil those lands.
•I will not "work together" to enable the killing of whole species of animals just because they are predators, or inconvenient for a few, or because some people want to get their thrills killing them.
•I will not "work together" to remove civil rights from anyone.
•I will not "work together" to alienate countries that have been our allies for as long as I have been alive.
•I will not "work together" to slash funding for education.
•I will not "work together" to take basic assistance from people who are at the bottom of the socioeconomic ladder.
•I will not "work together" to get rid of common sense regulations on guns.
•I will not "work together" to eliminate the minimum wage.
•I will not "work together" to support so-called "Right To Work" laws, or undermine, weaken or destroy Unions in any way.
•I will not "work together" to suppress scientific research, be it on climate change, fracking, or any other issue where a majority of scientists agree that Trump and his supporters are wrong on the facts.
•I will not "work together" to criminalize abortion or restrict health care for women.
•I will not "work together" to increase the number of nations that have nuclear weapons.
•I will not "work together" to put even more "big money" into politics.
•I will not "work together" to violate the Geneva Convention.
•I will not "work together" to give the Ku Klux Klan, the Nazi Party and white supremacists a seat at the table, or to normalize their hatred.
•I will not "work together" to deny health care to people who need it.
•I will not "work together" to deny medical coverage to people on the basis of a "pre-existing condition."
•I will not "work together" to increase voter suppression.
•I will not "work together" to normalize tyranny.
•I will not “work together” to eliminate or reduce ethical oversight at any level of government.
•I will not "work together" with anyone who is, or admires, tyrants and dictators.
•I will not support anyone that thinks it's OK to put a pipeline to transport oil on Sacred Ground for Native Americans. And, it would run under the Missouri River, which provides drinking water for millions of people. An accident waiting to happen.
•I will not "work together" to legitimize racism, sexism, and authoritarianism.
This is my line, and I am drawing it.
•I WILL stand for honesty, love, respect for all living beings, and for the beating heart that is the center of Life itself.
•I WILL use my voice and my hands, to reach out to the uninformed, and to anyone who will LISTEN:
That "winning", "being great again", "rich" or even "beautiful" is nothing... When others are sacrificed to glorify its existence.
Ding Dong, The wicked west is dying. Good fucking riddance.