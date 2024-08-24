Fantagraphics has released a series of graphic commentaries and reflections by Joe Sacco, author of "Palestine" and "Footnotes in Gaza," called "The War on Gaza." With the permission of Fantagrapahics and Joe Sacco, we are reprinting them on my Substack.
Watching DNC delegates plug their ears, singing la la la while the names of myrdered children were being read out, filled me with revulsion. They know. They don't care. 'Murikkka.
That kinder, gentler genocide . . . with patent pending must be the reason for the explosive enthusiasm displayed by the trained seals in the galleries at the DNC convention in response to the endless rounds of rubbish delivered by wealthy hypocrites like Michelle Obama. My diagnosis of their illness occurs at three levels:
At the brain system level — Endorphin Ecstasy, mimicking the activity of those neural systems during a fantastic orgasm (just study their faces/eyes in any video thereof)
At the behavioral level — a Manichean struggle against grotesque evil
At the societal level — pure cult phenomenology