By Joe Sacco
Fantagraphics has released a series of graphic commentaries and reflections by Joe Sacco, author of "Palestine" and "Footnotes in Gaza," called "The War on Gaza." With the permission of Fantagrapahics and Joe Sacco, we are reprinting them on my Substack.
far out!
I have seen footage of a little boys severed legs being added to his torso and head bundle for burial.
Then there is the surgeon calling out 'Whose body part is this?' And they held up a lower leg with the boot still on,".
Then there is the 70kg plastic bags of human shredded and torn bits handed to relatives, 30kg for a child.
Murder for realestate.
Insanity incarnate.
These cartoons showing a bombstorm in place of a rainstorm are vivid condemnations of U.S. foreign policy. X has pictures of the effects of the daily bombstorm on Gaza, but I suspect that this reporting is siloed.
What needs to become common knowledge to Americans is that bombstorms are us. Our time in Vietnam propagated more bombstorms than all of those unleashed in WWII. That the storms did not deliver victory mattered naught. Delivering bombstorms to defenseless populations is our specialty.
That neither major U.S. political party can field a candidate that will cease this horror is surely a topic for history.