The Chris Hedges Report

The Chris Hedges Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sera's avatar
Sera
14h

Thank you Chris Hedges. You’re always the best read of the day.

In my opinion WWII was a dress rehearsal, practice. A way to test methods, tolerance, strategies. Death camps, gas chambers, and crematoria, available soon on Amazon Prime.

Now the glitches are being ironed out. Israel is showing how it’s really done.

But even Israel is just a test market. The real client is the Western Bloc of nations. The propaganda machine, the censorship, all of it, test marketed in Gaza, is being implemented here, in Germany, France, Canada, Australia, and beyond. And our tax dollars pay for everything. America isn’t being used by the Zionists, they’re partners.

The Pegasus spy software goes against the US constitution. Why is it not banned? Because America needs it. Netanyahu is a wanted outlaw; why is he not arrested? Because America needs him. Donald Trump laughingly accepts a gold plated instrument of terrorism (a pager), from a war criminal. Why are they not hung in effigy from every lamppost? Because television, Netflix, and “free shipping”. (Will that be the last American thing that’s free?) Ralph Nader postulates that peaceful revolution can be effected by 2% of the population. Who’s not doing anything next week?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Nancy's avatar
Nancy
13hEdited

I envy those who had Professor Scott as a teacher and will seek out her books in addition to the Kaplan book. I think Chris Hedges is an excellent interviewer, but thought he interrupted and talked over Professor Scott a bit. Nonetheless, a thought provoking discussion, and I am grateful for his reports. They help me retain some sanity in the craziness of the present. BTW, I am reading Orwell’s 1984 for the first time. I thought it may have lost some relevance in the intervening years, but in some places it reads like a script for the Heritage Foundation’s 2025 Project, e.g., the rewriting of history, purging of words, etc.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Chris Hedges
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture