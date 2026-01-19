The Chris Hedges Report

Vin LoPresti
2hEdited

"The emptiness of the political landscape under “inverted totalitarianism” saw politics merge with entertainment. It fostered a ceaseless political burlesque."

So, not to be caught quoting cliches, but it appears Frank Zappa was correct in calling the government the entertainment division of the military-industrial complex. If so, why worry about tainted elections, which have been tainted for quite some time. Righting this sinking vessel's going to take a lot more than some elections. Without the blood of patriots? Where's the answer?

Niko House released a short video of a Hispanic man facing up and shouting down ICE thugs from the neighborhood in which he grew up and attended school, daring them to shoot him. He backed them down. https://www.youtube.com/shorts/n1dKHYyTc0M

This is the kind of cojones it's going to require if resistance is going to be nonviolent. Aaron Bushnell levels of courage. Easy for me to say, I'm old, living in a wrecked body, not as easy for younger healthier folks.

joe woolslayer
2h

all the poor places that are under US sponsored attack are pro Palestine anti-genocide.

