The Chris Hedges Report

Feral Finster
11h

Note that Israeli security forced sexually assaulted flotilla participants.

The response from the global media was silence.

Marcia Z Bookstein
10h

This is heartbreaking. My greatgrandfather, a rabbi from Vilna, is buried on the Mount of Olives. My mother's uncle, after his father was buried, decided to stay in Palestine, married the girl next door, and had children. Then they had children, and the children had children. Twenty-two great grandchildren for my mother's cousin. The girl next door's family had been there since the end of the Ottoman Empire, 1795, and has 13,000 descendants. They were farmers, taxi drivers, teachers, bakery owners. If you were a woman, you hoped to find a husband during your required time in the miltary, at age 18.

And now this. I am Jewish according to my DNA. That's about it. I am horrified, deeply ashamed, and wish it were all different. We and the Palestinian Arabs are brothers by our father Abraham. Why can't we find peace?

