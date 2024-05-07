The interview with Congressional candidate Dennis Kucinich that was removed from The Real News site and led to the termination of my show.
Jeffrey Sachs: Transformation of Republic to Empire. One war party. Aristede predicting his own demise by the CIA and no interest by the NY Times. No talk of peace or diplomacy. Just a smattering of "nothing needing to be explained to the people at all". The theme: Everyone should just STFU. Of course, these censorious powers don't want folks to hear a voice for peace like that of Dennis Kucinich interviewed by a sane voice for integrity and transparency like that of Chris Hedges. That's the Empire, a depraved, degraded deluded traitor to its citizens and the planet.
Glad this interview is back up. This is REAL NEWS.