Schrodinger’s Cat
Given the fact that humanity is allowing this to happen after what took place in Nazi Germany and many other genocides along the way, there is little hope for humanity’s future. It seems to me that there is no way that humanity ever comes back from this latest atrocity. The GENOCIDE happening before our eyes is eventually coming for all of us and the whole world including flora and fauna in the name of ECOCIDE. The powers that be are too driven to amass all the “artificial wealth” they can. And things like war and genocide are huge money makers for them. They will not give it up. They are like those monkeys who refuse to let go with their fists inside those food traps. They will die off with the rest of us in their insane quest to amass all that so-called wealth. Too bad they can’t see their insanity. And those of us who can see it seem powerless to stop them now. They are now making it illegal to even criticize such things now. Gaza is apparently our future with little to stop it from happening as it gets worse and worse daily now. Beam me up Scotty.

Tom Henderson
A horrible, disgusting, gut wrenching article every American legislator should be forced to read along with the editor of the New York Times.

