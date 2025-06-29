The Chris Hedges Report

Kathy Conway-Thompson
7h

It’s clear, no matter how much is written and exposed of this genocide countries and ppl seem to care less and less however, each Palestinian human soul continues their deep desire to survive and live another day. To demonstrate to the rest of us what matters… dignity and respect. For those distracted by such trivial spectacles like a multi million dollar wedding and the trappings of money and power and spectacle … they are not living. Denial is not life. Selfishly stuffing your face and pockets not admirable nor interesting.

Vin LoPresti
7h

First, the body eats its other organs, muscles mostly, nutrients to feed its brain and heart, keeping blood flowing to those two essential organs, and also protein components [amino acids] from the breakdown of muscle protein to feed the immune system which must make new cells to respond to specific pathogens.

Then the protein runs out, and either the heart eats its own muscle, with ensuing heart failure, or the immune system fails, and death is by raging pathogenic infection -- all while dealing with the insanity of sociopaths toying with your sanity in sick inhuman ways.

I can't imagine a worse way to die. Not a hell hot enough for those who starve others.

