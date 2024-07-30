With Atef in Ramallah in occupied Palestine

On Wednesday July 31, 2024, I will restart my show The Chris Hedges Report. For the first show, following the termination of my show by The Real News, I interview the Palestinian novelist Atef Abu Saif from his home in Ramallah in occupied Palestine. Atef, one of the most important writers in the Arab world – his novel “A Suspended Life” which unfortunately has not been translated into English is a masterpiece - found himself trapped in Gaza on October 7 with his 15-year-old son Yasser. He spent 85 days under relentless Israeli assault until he was able to escape through Rafah into Egypt. His book “Don’t Look Left: A Diary of Genocide,” which captures the daily struggles and tragedies of those in Gaza, is unbearably moving and beautifully written.

Since October 7 I have devoted most of my writing and broadcasting to the genocide. I spent seven years covering Gaza as a reporter. My old office, and the neighborhood where it was located, in Gaza City is now in rubble. Palestinian colleagues and friends have been killed or have disappeared, no doubt buried under the piles of concrete. Most of the world – except for Yemen -- watches this live-streamed slaughter with an appalling indifference. But we must continue to decry this mass killing, if only to make sure people do not turn away from the horror being inflicted on the Palestinians and Israel is held accountable.

The resurrection of my show is only possible because of the paid subscribers on my Substack site. I cannot thank you enough. It was you who allowed me to buy the equipment, hire a production team and once again begin my weekly broadcasts. Most of these shows, as in the past, will interview authors such as Atef about their books. The preparation for these shows requires hours of work, especially when the books, such as Ilan Pappe’s “Lobbying for Zionism on Both Sides of the Atlantic” run long. His book is 590 pages, although well worth the time invested in reading it. As an author, I love books. I love reading. And I love lifting up the voices of important writers. This is what I have done with this show for many years. You make it possible for me to continue. I am very grateful.

You can find the new iteration of my show here on Substack, or on my YouTube or Rumble.