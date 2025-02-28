In honor of The Chris Hedges YouTube Channel reaching 99,000 subscribers, we are hosting a livestream Q&A at 4pm PT / 7pm ET tonight taking your questions. I will pull questions from the comments of this post, my X, and live on YouTube. To post your questions here, you must be a paid subscriber to my Substack. Please attempt to keep your questions direct and relatively brief, as I cannot read entire paragraphs during the show.
I think everyday Americans who work paycheck-to-paycheck are overwhelmed with the speed and volume of unconstitutional and unlawful changes Trump and Musk have instituted in such a short period of time. What can we do to resist and rebel against such changes when so many of our friends and family are brainwashed by years of right-wing media?
With the Democratic party self-destructing, do you think it could be possible to displace Democrats with a third party, try to take over the Democratic party like the Tea Party did with the Republican, or should people who want radical change take another approach?