Share this postPicking Up the Kids - Drawn by Mr. Fish and inspired by an idea from Roger Waters chrishedges.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOtherPicking Up the Kids - Drawn by Mr. Fish and inspired by an idea from Roger Waters Chris HedgesOct 09, 2024223Share this postPicking Up the Kids - Drawn by Mr. Fish and inspired by an idea from Roger Waters chrishedges.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther30ShareThis cartoon was inspired by an idea from Roger Waters, co-founder of Pink Floyd, and drawn by Mr. Fish.223Share this postPicking Up the Kids - Drawn by Mr. Fish and inspired by an idea from Roger Waters chrishedges.substack.comCopy linkFacebookEmailNoteOther30Share
Nuremburg type trials for war crimes? arrest biden and netanyachoo
Brilliant communication of the daily horrors we receive from Israel.