Join me tomorrow on my YouTube channel for a live Q&A at 3pm PT / 6pm ET. I will pull questions from the comments of this post, my X, and live on YouTube. To post your questions here, you must be a paid subscriber to my Substack. Please attempt to keep your questions direct and relatively brief, as I cannot read entire paragraphs during the show.
See you all tomorrow, and thank you for your support.
Maybe this is a rhetorical question, but how do we continue to allow the most psychotic people on the planet continue to drive us all into the abyss?
For the first time, watching the Israeli news, I saw fear in the eyes of a population (mostly armed) whom I’ve only seen dancing after a hospital had been bombed or raging at the army for incarcerating some “hero rapist”. Fear. Humanizing fear. Will this newfound universal harmony of fear be the thing that gets Israel to change course. Is fear the only thing that the people of Israel can project and receive?