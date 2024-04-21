Interview with India & Global Left on Iran, Israel, the genocide in Gaza, Julian Assange, the future of journalism and what it means to be religious.
Chris - Two observations:
First, on the military question about Iran/Hezbolla v. Israel, Finkelstein's analysis was not well presented.
The military dynamics as I understand them (mostly from Scott Ritter and Prof. Mearsheimer, but also other diplomatic and military experts) are that: 1) Hezbollah has 150,000 missiles; 2) Iran has more than that and more sophisticated versions; 3) Hezbollah has ground superiority and Israel lacks the fortitude tom take those casualties; and 4) the Iran retaliation attack - using slow drones as decoys - exposed significant Israeli vulnerabilities in terms of air defense and missiles.
Given these dynamics, Israel's Air Force superiority is overcome by missiles. So, you missed these aspects.
Second, disappointed that you didn't use or highlight the First Amendment violations under the Assange Indictment and advocate huge pressure on Biden to revoke it, allow a judge to grant a motion to dismiss, or cut a deal. This is not going to be won talking about attorney client privilege and fine points of law.
I am a big fan by the way. I listened to your interview and found it very enlightening. Your truth is more relevant than any mainstream media. I learned that when I was in Afghanistan in 2002 with the 489th Civil Affairs Battalion. I had occasion to interact with American news media and they left a bad taste in my mouth. That was the year I also discovered Al Jazeera for the first time and became a listener there and now, I read their articles on the middle east before I take stock of any western media. I am trying to help pass on your stories and commentary to the world as I can with my own podcast, as little as it is. Keep up the good work.