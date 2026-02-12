INTERVIEW: Corrupt, Filthy, Degenerates (MOATS w/ George Galloway)
Trump is mentioned 38,000 times in the Epstein Files, yet FBI Agents have redacted millions of documents.
I watched this interview live on MOATS, and either way, this entire brouhaha has become merely a reason for us to fume, rage, wring our hands, in dismay. No matter where you look, podcasts show video of an arrogant Pam Bondi, deflecting obvious barbs about the FBI ignoring victims by raising her voice, either changing the subject, attacking over nonsequiturs, doing anything but addressing her failures. Unless she and Patel resign or are canned, all this becomes somewhat meaningless. And we all know the vanishingly small probability that any culpable billionaire will pay a real price. As Chris points out, pedophiia and sexual abuse in the US are rampant, so it's not like this is occurring against a resistant background. Israeli society is sick, but how much healthier are their sponsor Western societies?
Will they (the administration and Netanyahu) create another September 11th or October 7th in order to garner support for a war with Iran? And to distract from Trump’s other worries-Epstein, murdering civilians in the streets, failing economy?