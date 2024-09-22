We’ve all seen the provocations by Israel, says Chris Hedges. The consequences of this latest one on people’s pagers and electronic devices could be catastrophic. Middle East war looms.
The Chris Hedges Report is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
The fact that it’s a given that our Congress is owned by AIPAC (and anyone else with a multi-million $ budget) is terrible. And it’s so obvious. Do our politicians have any shame? This has been going on for decades and nobody does anything about it!! It’s the complete corruption of the most powerful country at an historical moment when the survival of our species is at stake! And we can’t fix it!!?
"‘I’m Terrified for What Comes Next.’"
We all are...