52

Free Julian Assange

I am leaving for London to cover Julian's final appeal. This is a talk I gave (with subtitles and apologies to my French professors) at a rally for Julian last year in Brussels.
Chris Hedges
Feb 15, 2024
52
Share
Transcript

No transcript...

52 Comments
The Chris Hedges Report
The Chris Hedges Report Podcast
Covering US foreign policy, economic realities, and civil liberties in American society.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Email mobile setup link
Appears in episode
Chris Hedges
Recent Episodes
51:06
51:06
The Chris Hedges Report with Pulitzer-prize winning former New York Times reporter Gretchen Morgenson on the collapse of journalism, the digital sewer and the new dark age.
  
Chris Hedges
42:07
42:07
The Chris Hedges Report with Dr. Ahmed Alhussaina, vice president of Israa University in Gaza, on Israel's demolition of every university, along with hundreds of schools and cultural centers, in Gaza.
  
Chris Hedges
10:41
Let Them Eat Dirt - Read by Eunice Wong
  
Chris Hedges
1:04:07
1:04:07
The Chris Hedges Report with human rights attorney and author Professor Noura Erakat on Israel's manipulation of legal systems to perpetuate its campaign of erasure of the Palestinians.
  
Chris Hedges
16:07
It May be Genocide, But it Won’t Be Stopped - Read by Eunice Wong
  
Chris Hedges
36:17
36:17
The Chris Hedges Report with Craig Mokhiber, former director of the N.Y. office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, on the ICJ ruling, U.N. failures, and U.S. complicity with genocide.
  
Chris Hedges
18:25
The Four Horsemen of Gaza’s Apocalypse - Read by Eunice Wong
  
Chris Hedges