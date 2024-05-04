Episode of Palestine Talks - Interview with TRT World
On the moral corruption of Israel and the “savagery” of violence
The Chris Hedges Report is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
So appreciate your reporting. As a 75 year old Jewish grandmother and retired physician, I find you express and represent my sentiments, rage, and grief exactly. Thank you.
Stay strong, Chris. You help the rest of us so much. I just cancelled my recurring donation to Scruggs’s sinking ship.