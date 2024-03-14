A look through the eyes of a child in Gaza. This short film takes the viewer through an agonising, yet hopeful journey of what it means to be a child under Israeli fire in Gaza today. Part one of the Dear Child initiative, longer version coming soon.
Written by Chris Hedges, narrated by Eunice Wong.
The Chris Hedges Report is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Dear Child Film
At the end of one of Chris’s townhall meetings, an elderly gentleman rose to say, and here I must paraphrase, “you lead me to the edge of despair …and leave me with a flickering candle of hope.” That flame only brightens thanks to the work you and others are doing. I think the world is beginning to pay attention, although here in the west, our leadership is deaf if not uncomprehending. Thank you and greetings from Canada.
Wayne McRoberts
Horror, truth and art delivered to help restore the message of humanity.
Thank you for this