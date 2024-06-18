This is a conversation I had with Craig Murray and Richard Medhurst about the genocide in Gaza. It was held at Craig’s campaign headquarters in Blackburn, England where he is running for parliament. Like George Galloway, who was recently elected to parliament, Craig’s central campaign issue is the genocide in Gaza. He calls for a permanent ceasefire, the establishment of a full and independent Palestinian state and backs the boycott, divestment and sanctions campaign against the apartheid state of Israel.