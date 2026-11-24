Single Minded Mindlessness - by Mr. Fish

Dr. Alina Margolis-Edelman, one of the founders of Médecins du Monde, stayed in my apartment during the war in El Salvador when she worked in the refugee camps. Alina, who was in the Warsaw ghetto, was married to Dr. Marek Edelman, a deputy commander of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising. She and Marek saw in the Palestinians the plight of the ghetto fighters.

Alina and Marek remained in Poland after the war. They were outspoken critics of Israel’s dispossession of the Palestinians. They supported the Palestinian struggle, including armed resistance. Needless to say, while Israel mounted a relentless campaign to appropriate the ghetto uprising and the Holocaust in defense of the Zionist project, the uprising’s last surviving commander was persona non grata in the Jewish state.

Benjamin Moser’s “Anti-Zionism: A Jewish History” rips back a veil on the sordid origins of Zionism, its repugnant ideology and its belief that any crime — no matter how heinous — is justified by its quest to build an ethnonationalist state in historic Palestine.

Moser implodes the fatuous claim that Zionism is intertwined with Jewish belief, writing that Zionism was a “new religion, fundamentally opposed to Judaism.” He celebrates those Jews who stood — or stand — unequivocally with the oppressed. And he details the savage campaign waged by Zionists to silence critics. He seeks to illuminate “a hidden side of the Jewish intellectual and moral legacy.”

The dream of a “Jewish homeland” in Palestine is rooted in Biblical myth and the erasure of historical truths. It was propagated in fin-de-siècle Austria by Theodor Herzl, a journalist and undistinguished playwright who at one point proposed that antisemitism would be solved by a mass conversion of millions of Jews in the Austro-Hungarian Empire, to Catholicism, in an elaborate ceremony presided over by the Pope.

Zionism, Moser notes, redefined “Judaism into a secular, nationalist identity by stripping it of its religious core. From the beginning, Zionism was aggressively secular. Its ideological antecedents were not in Judaism but in Christian eschatology and Romantic nationalism: in the very kind of chauvinism and jingoism that the Jews had forsworn. It embraced a definition of the Jews as a ‘race’ that, the rabbis noticed, was the same definition the antisemites used.”

I was aware of Moser’s erudition and talent as a writer from his biography of Susan Sontag, who I knew, and which won the Pulitzer Prize. What I was not aware of was his moral courage. He knew that writing this book, especially as a Jew, would see him excoriated by the cabal of liberal Zionists who run interference for Israel in publications such as The New York Times, The New Yorker and The Atlantic. He exiled himself from the club, much like the 12 anti-Zionists he profiles in the book. His critics, as is always the case when Zionists feel under threat, accuse him of things he did not write and beliefs he does not hold.

Yet, despite what he knew would be the inevitable onslaught, Moser refuses to flinch. Consistency, he writes, “was never a hallmark of Zionism. Its hallmark, from the very beginning, was opportunism, and a willingness to exploit Jewish fears and tragedies.”

If there is one constant in Zionism, which Moser traces from its inception to the present, it is that anyone who does not kneel before the Zionist Moloch becomes its victim. Jews are not spared, including one of the earliest opponents of Zionism, Jacob Israël de Haan.

De Haan was a Dutch Jewish writer, poet, journalist, lawyer and an ardent Zionist when he moved to Jerusalem in 1919. He quickly soured on the settler-colonial project when he saw how Zionist colonists abused the indigenous Palestinians, along with the Palestinian rabbis and Orthodox believers who saw Zionism as blasphemous.

In an 1878 census by the Ottoman Empire, before the first major wave of Zionist immigration, Jews made up about 3 percent of the population of Palestine. Jews in Palestine saw themselves as Palestinian Jews, “just as their neighbors considered themselves as Palestinian Muslims or Palestinian Christians.” Following two waves of Zionist immigration to Palestine between 1882 and 1914, that figure rose to an estimated 9 percent in 1917, the year of the Balfour Declaration, which committed the British to establishing a “national home for the Jewish people in Palestine.”

De Haan became one of Zionism’s most vociferous and influential critics. He was assassinated by the Haganah, a Jewish paramilitary organization, as he exited a synagogue in Jerusalem on June 30, 1924. True to form, Zionists blamed the killing on Arab Palestinians.

The British occupiers empowered the new Jewish colonists. Elections, because of the Arab majority, were banned. Palestinians were relegated to second-class citizenship. The British and the European Zionists created “a dual economy in which a new foreign element – armed with capital, technical knowledge, and strong international connections – was implanted and supported by the British administration, while the indigenous Arab economy was increasingly marginalized,” writes Moser, drawing on the 1947 work of Egyptian Jewish writer Ahmad Sadiq Saad. The economy was reoriented to producing crops profitable in international markets “rather than toward wheat and barley, despite the fact that this [left] the Palestinian masses hungry.”

Perhaps the most sordid chapter in the history of Zionism — one Zionists work overtime to deny — is their collaboration with the Nazis. Yitzhak Shamir, later prime minister of Israel, led the Jewish terrorist group Lehi — also known as the Stern Gang — which sought alliances with the Nazis to fight the British. The terrorism of Jewish underground groups, which Hannah Arendt condemned for the massacre of Palestinians at Deir Yassin, the assassination of Count Folke Bernadotte and other crimes, would, she warned, result in a state of endless war.

The German Zionist Federation, the Jewish Agency and the Palestine Land Development Company, in 1933, negotiated the Ha’avara Agreement with the Nazis. It facilitated the stripping of the Jews of their property — German Jews were permitted to transfer the equivalent of £1,000 sterling to a bank in Tel Aviv — in exchange for passage to Palestine. The cost meant only the wealthy or the Menschenmaterial — Herzl’s term for “human material” — could immigrate. As part of the agreement, the Zionists agreed to break the boycott of German goods, designed to halt the oppression of German Jews, making Nazi Germany the largest exporter to Palestine.

The Zionists opposed sending German Jewish children to Britain and 20,000 children to the United States to save them from Nazi persecution. At the 1938 Évian Conference, they blocked proposals to provide safe passage for German Jews to Kenya, Manchuria and the Dominican Republic.

After all, if Jews could live safely in other countries, it negated the central tenet of Zionism, which is that Jews can only be safe in a Jewish state.

“If I knew that it was possible to save all the children of Germany by transporting them to England, and only half by transferring them to the Land of Israel, I would choose the latter, for before us lies not only the numbers of these children but the historical reckoning of the people of Israel,” David Ben-Gurion, who later became the first prime minister of Israel, said in 1938.

He meant it.

On March 19, 1944, SS officer Adolf Eichmann — kidnapped after the war by Israeli agents in Argentina and sentenced to death in Israel — arrived in Budapest to oversee the mass deportation of Hungarian Jews.

The Jewish leader Rezső Kasztner, assassinated in Israel in 1957, oversaw the collection of gold, money and diamonds from 1,684 wealthy Jews, including many members of his own family, to buy passage to Palestine. He abandoned the rest of Hungary’s 800,000-strong Jewish community to its fate, assuring Jews left behind they were being transported to work sites rather than death camps. Some 550,000 Hungarian Jews were murdered, most in the gas chambers of Auschwitz-Birkenau.

In Israel Kasztner became the spokesman for the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

The betrayal by Kasztner and the Zionists of fellow Jews in Hungary was one of several that embittered the Edelmans.

I once asked Alina what her first impression of Israel was.

“A nation run by collaborators,” she replied acidly.

“To this Jew this role of the Jewish leaders in the destruction of their own people is undoubtedly the darkest chapter of the whole dark story,” Hannah Arendt — another target for Zionists and a refugee from Germany — wrote of Jewish organizations, including the “Jewish councils” and the Zionists.

The Zionist slander of Arendt was unrelenting after she published “Eichmann in Jerusalem.”

“Self-hating Jewess Writes Pro-Eichmann Book,” in a typical broadside, read the headline in The Intermountain Jewish News.

Arendt’s book, which excoriated Zionist collaboration with the Nazis, was not published in Israel until 1999, four years after the first translation of “Mein Kampf.”

“To keep at bay the most fundamental questions — questions that go to the heart of Zionism’s legitimacy and morality — its propagandists lawyer every comma in every critique,” Moser writes. “It makes no difference how delicately phrased this critique might be; or how eminent the person making it; or whether the person is Jewish, or Israeli, or a Holocaust survivor, or even a Jewish Israeli Holocaust survivor. Every journalist, every editor, every professor, knows someone who has been attacked for reporting indubitable facts; bullied and boycotted, kicked out of jobs and homes. These attacks have the effect of installing a little Zionist censor inside a writer’s head, constantly asking what one is allowed to say and how one is allowed to say it.”

Zionists, who at first ridiculed the survivors of the Holocaust as “sheep to the slaughter,” and as sabonim, the Hebrew word for soap, — derived from a rumor that Nazis used Jewish bodies to make soap — soon found that appropriating the Holocaust was very lucrative. This appropriation, as Arendt pointed out, was one of the principal reasons behind the Eichmann trial.

“By means of Auschwitz — which has become over the years Israel’s main reference in its relations with a world defined repeatedly as anti-Semitic and forever hostile — Israel rendered itself immune to criticism, and to a rational dialogue with the world around,” writes Israeli historian Idith Zertal.

Israel, after World War II, was faced with a dilemma. Two-thirds of European Jews had perished in the Holocaust. If they were to populate Israel after its creation in 1948, they would need the large populations of Jews in the Middle East, especially those in Egypt and Iraq, where a quarter of Baghdad’s population was Jewish. Jews had lived in Iraq since at least 597 BC. The Zionists sent undercover agents to Baghdad to carry out bombings at sites frequented by Jews, including cafes, businesses and places of worship, in order to sow panic among the Jewish communities. By 1951, 110,000 Jews from Iraq had departed for Israel.

Israeli historian Avi Shlaim — whose family was one of those who fled Baghdad — in his book, “Three Worlds: Memoirs of an Arab-Jew,” uncovered proof of Israel’s secret bombing campaign. His family, when they arrived in Israel, were treated like vermin. They were sprayed with DDT and housed in camps, some of which were surrounded by barbed wire. In Israel’s class-ridden society, the Ashkenazi or European Jews dominated. Arab Jews, the Sephardim, were held in contempt.

You can see my interview with Shlaim here.

“We do not want the Israelis to turn into Arabs,” Ben-Gurion — born David Grün in Poland — intoned. “We must fight against the Levantine spirit, which corrupts men and societies, and preserve the authentically Jewish values which have been developed in the Diaspora.”

In 1954, Zionist agents made plans to firebomb sites in Egypt, including libraries, train stations, cinemas and institutions associated with Britain and the United States. The campaign was designed as a false-flag operation that would be blamed on the Muslim Brotherhood. The belief was that the attacks would discredit the government of Gamal Abdel Nasser and see Egyptian Jews flee to Israel. But Israeli agents were caught and tried, effectively casting Cairo’s Jews as potential traitors.

When Israel, along with Britain and France, invaded Egypt in 1956 to seize the Suez Canal, it marked the death blow to the Jewish community in Egypt. Egyptian Jews, numbering around 75,000 to 80,000, along with Greeks, Italians and Armenians, emigrated. Egyptian Jews had resided in Egypt since before the Roman occupation. There are reportedly only three Jews left in Cairo today.

Zionism has not mutated. It is the same beast. It spews the same venom and deceit. It slanders and lynches critics, especially its Jewish critics. Its chauvinism and celebration of Jewish supremacy were always destined to end in a campaign to annihilate the Palestinians. If you doubt me, read Moser’s book.

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