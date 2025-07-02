The Chris Hedges Report

The Chris Hedges Report

Nancy
3h

What an inspiring interview! I’m so tired of being chastised by establishment Democrats about having to support the Democratic Party because otherwise we get Trump — and that not voting for a Democrat for president is a vote for Trump. In other words, they’re willing to sacrifice a whole population, the Palestinian people, in order to defeat Trump and sustain or gain some measure of comfortability in lives that are already more comfortable than most. And it’s not just the Palestinian people they have been willing to sacrifice. It’s also our own civil liberties, our freedom to speak truth on our campuses and elsewhere. It’s a willingness to sacrifice truth itself. I am no longer a Democrat, and I have gained a sense of freedom as a result. Freedom not to compromise my most basic values, like opposition to genocide. Something we are required to give up if we remain Democrats.

Dan Potter
3h

Sawant is a fighter without peer. Just relentless.

I've no clue as to how Mamdani will turn out.

