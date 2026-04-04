The Chris Hedges Report

The Chris Hedges Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nancy's avatar
Nancy
2d

When Colonel Wilkerson talked at the beginning of the discussion about U.S. objectives in Iran being about China and alluded to the real decision makers, I was hoping the conversation would return to that subject and he would say who they were. Hopefully, he’ll come back and we’ll find out.

Trump has been shielded all his life from the consequences of his own blunders and limitations by inherited and stolen wealth. Someone else has always been around to take the blame or to clean up his messes. Iran is one blunder no one else is going to be able to fix or clean up.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Roland's avatar
Roland
2d

It appears that the F15 shot down was from RAF Lakenheath in England. I just watched the British PM saying it wasn’t our war and we wouldn’t take part. In so doing he tacitly acknowledges that US air bases in the UK are sovereign US territory.

The Conservative Party made arrangements to give up our participation in Europe through jingoistic appeal to nationalism. Time for the Labour Party to take back control of UK territory from America on the same basis. It’s that, or waving them off to kill Danes and Eskimos next. Let’s have a vote on it.

Fourteen years of my father’s life were spent planning and building two harbours on the Straits of Hormuz in Iran. And now, because of Trump, I’m glad my own father has passed on. Iran could now attack us as the puppets and facilitators that we have given ourselves an exemption to be. The famously unsinkable US aircraft carrier. Well, they know where to find us. We can’t seem to manoeuvre. Only spin.

Reply
Share
1 reply
22 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Chris Hedges · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture