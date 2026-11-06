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Host
Chris Hedges
Executive Producer:
Max Jones
Intro:
Margaret Flowers
Transcript:
Margaret Flowers
Crew:
Milena Soci
"Will the Democrats Betray Us Again?"
Well... duh
Honestly, and no disrespect, but we really don't even need to hear what you both have to say about it first to come to that unshakeable conclusion. Nevertheless, I'll enjoy what you have to say.
Yes.