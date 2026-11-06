The Chris Hedges Report

The Chris Hedges Report

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Anti-Hip's avatar
Anti-Hip
13hEdited

"Will the Democrats Betray Us Again?"

Well... duh

Honestly, and no disrespect, but we really don't even need to hear what you both have to say about it first to come to that unshakeable conclusion. Nevertheless, I'll enjoy what you have to say.

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Whatistobedone's avatar
Whatistobedone
13h

Yes.

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