The Chris Hedges Report

The Chris Hedges Report

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Feral Finster's avatar
Feral Finster
2dEdited

Ain't it funny how goodthink liberals who affect a most touching concern for the environment ignore this basic fact?

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Jeff Syrop's avatar
Jeff Syrop
2d

Martin skillfully ties the planet-devouring behavior of the US military to the global systems of capitalism and imperialism it was built to uphold. The viewer is left with a crystal clear picture of the ways ecocide, militarism and capitalism are inseparably intertwined, and an understanding that meaningfully opposing any of these malignancies necessarily entails opposing them all. The liberal fiction that one can be pro-environment while also supporting the US military is forcefully exposed for the absurdity that it is. Caitlin Johnstone wrote that.

This film is a work of art, brilliant teaching, and yet thoroughly entertaining:

Caitlin Johnstone writes, "It's a jarring film with extremely dark subject matter, but it also manages to be a work of transcendent beauty and optimism. A deep love of humans and all of earth's creatures shines through in shot after shot, while slick editing and an inspired soundtrack allow the movie to zip along at a lively and entertaining pace. Martin concludes with a galvanizing call to use our outrage to loosen the empire's already weakening grip on humanity's collective consciousness, because our entire world depends on it."

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