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C. J. Fitzpatrick's avatar
C. J. Fitzpatrick
1h

If the US is serious about peace and ending this catastrophic war, it needs to be forced into acting on Israel. Most are highly skeptical that this will happen as Washington has never moved on Israel without economic consequences forcing its hand. Thus, a meaningful Iranian response (shut the strait, military targets etc.) to the continued Israeli aggression is the only pressure capable of compelling it to act now. The US's unhealthy relationship with Israel has arguably never been laid more bare than now!

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Feral Finster's avatar
Feral Finster
1hEdited

Exactly my thoughts. Israel still has the complete Epstein Files and I am sure that there is not a dull page in them.

Also, the Gulfie tyrannies (with the exception of Oman) are horrified by the prospect of an American retreat, which would mean that they (and their restive Shia populations) would still have to live with Iran.

The irony of course, is that the United States and its catamites cry endless about Iran as a sponsor of terror while providing zero specifics. They provide zero specifics because all the terrorism is sponsored by the Gulfie tyrannies.

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