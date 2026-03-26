The Chris Hedges Report

The Chris Hedges Report

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Fran's avatar
Fran
17hEdited

He identifies what went on in Gaza as a war Israel implemented? What the hell! Nothing to say about that Mr. Hedges when he identified some 70 thousand dead, mostly women and children, as a war? They over reacted to October 7, disgusting!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Basically by that statement he lost his legitimacy. I was also surprised that Hedges did not challenge him on that statement.

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Ian Ogard's avatar
Ian Ogard
15h

Rampant militarism hasn't infected the minds of Israel's entire population. There are those who hold the fanatacism of the leadership in contempt, maybe more than we know. If Israel continues to march on the warpath it will be suicidal. I don't consider that statement to be dramatic. I consider it to be realistic. And American support for Isreali militarism... Those who gain from it will only ever be the AIPAC-funded politicians, the defense industry billionaires, and the undertakers.

Nothing is so powerful as an idea whose time has come. I believe that peace through diplomacy will emerge from the smoking wreckage of the military madness.

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