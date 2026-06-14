The Chris Hedges Report

The Chris Hedges Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Geguieffa Jebrawn's avatar
Geguieffa Jebrawn
3h

I was confident that Iran would prevail. I posted on my facebook page on February 17th the same. The west must be taken out of the drivers seat. The whole world is being led over the cliff. Getting the west, the U.S out of the drivers seat will not only benefit the world, it will benefit the American people.

The people will not have a country, a representative government until the empire falls.

Jebrawn Gee - Facebook

Reply
Share
Rob Roy's avatar
Rob Roy
1h

I knew Iran would win against the US/Israel because they'd been preparing for this attack since 1979 when their revolution against the godawful Shah threw him out. The Shah was installed when the US(CIA) in 1953 took out the elected president, M. Mossadeqh, a good man who wanted to nationalize Iran's resources for the benefit of the Iranians. British Petroleum went nuts and asked Truman to, "Take back our oil." Truman refused, but Eisenhower agreed. Thus began the murderous regime of the Shah we installed. I wasn't surprised at all that Iran would win, and now Israel is in shock. About time. Israel is going down and taking the US with it. Many thanks to Professor Marandi for his endless clarification and to Chris Hedges who manages to bring such people to us.

Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Chris Hedges · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture