Where Will the Coming Iran War Negotiations Lead? (w/ Mohammad Marandi) | The Chris Hedges Report
Mohammad Marandi joins to parse through the complex geopolitical variables that the coming Iran War negotiations, the future of Israel and the global economy remain contingent on.
This interview is also available on podcast platforms and Rumble.
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I was confident that Iran would prevail. I posted on my facebook page on February 17th the same. The west must be taken out of the drivers seat. The whole world is being led over the cliff. Getting the west, the U.S out of the drivers seat will not only benefit the world, it will benefit the American people.
The people will not have a country, a representative government until the empire falls.
Jebrawn Gee - Facebook
I knew Iran would win against the US/Israel because they'd been preparing for this attack since 1979 when their revolution against the godawful Shah threw him out. The Shah was installed when the US(CIA) in 1953 took out the elected president, M. Mossadeqh, a good man who wanted to nationalize Iran's resources for the benefit of the Iranians. British Petroleum went nuts and asked Truman to, "Take back our oil." Truman refused, but Eisenhower agreed. Thus began the murderous regime of the Shah we installed. I wasn't surprised at all that Iran would win, and now Israel is in shock. About time. Israel is going down and taking the US with it. Many thanks to Professor Marandi for his endless clarification and to Chris Hedges who manages to bring such people to us.