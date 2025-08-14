The Chris Hedges Report

The Chris Hedges Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
steve jensen's avatar
steve jensen
14h

Off the subject. I would like to boost a band in my YouTube Music feed with almost no views. The band beatnik has six albums that are very activist. worth a listen, I was impressed.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Gin's avatar
Gin
15m

Typo Alert: “Ruse” should be “Rise”!

I Am on the Hit List: A Journalist's Murder and the Rise of Autocracy in India (hyperlinked in the intro paragraph)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Chris Hedges
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture