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W.F.Miloglav's avatar
W.F.Miloglav
3h

Israel has proven itself to be quintessential evil incarnate.

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Rafi Simonton's avatar
Rafi Simonton
1h

The world isn't sleeping--the Global North for the most part has deliberately turned away. There are good reasons, well, not good, but strategic reasons why. Such as a fragmented west Asia means area agreement about control of oil is unlikely.

The irony--if anything as horrific can be described as such--is how a people persecuted for so long themselves can do the same to others. Probably helps to have spent enough time among European and Euro descent colonial powers to pick up their ways. Lots of scientists dedicated to developing ever more efficient WMDs and methods of managing the disposable masses.

It's easy to cast Israel as The Great Evil, especially since they're playing the part so well. The countries of the Americas plus Australia and to some extent New Zealand get to ignore their own violent settler histories. Their own genocides. Oh, no, that's far in the past; besides, my relatives never killed natives or had slaves. Maybe not, but you've benefitted by that history. For all the talk by progressives about being on the side of Native Americans, I've yet to see them cede their property to its original occupants, then return to their ancestors' countries of origin. No, we're not evil, only those others.

There's likely another reason, too. This is a dress rehearsal for what happens when ecosystems finally break down. The brown hordes from the Global South will flood northward. Governments already efficient at handling the unruly, troops enured to torture, and citizens fearful of losing what they have will be expected to accept their survival means the deaths of those others.

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