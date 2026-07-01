The Chris Hedges Report

The Chris Hedges Report

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Kathy's avatar
Kathy
19h

This is beyond terrifying. All I could wonder was how did this jump start in Germany and why aren’t we hearing about it in other independent media outlets? We know Mr Hedges has always delivered the truth so perhaps this shifts the narrative for this brave man, trapped in his own country but exiled. Is there anything crueler to a family….? If only there was a way to send financial support.

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W.F.Miloglav's avatar
W.F.Miloglav
19h

Zionism is Nazism in Jewish clothing. If there is no other way, it must be demolished the way Nazism was demolished in the 1940s. Otherwise, it will perpetrate holocaust upon holocaust, the way Nazism did while it was able to do so.

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