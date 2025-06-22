'WE WOULD LOSE' War with Iran (w/ Col. Lawrence Wilkerson)
Watch Col. Lawrence Wilkerson's warning about what war with Iran could mean for the US from his interview on The Chris Hedges Report last year.
Given the news of the US launching strikes against Iran's nuclear facilities today, we're sharing Col. Lawrence Wilkerson's warning of what a war with Iran could mean for the West from last year.
The Chris Hedges Report is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
The world’s number one terrorist organization, namely the USA has gone and done it again. The only thing the USA produces is death and destruction. And it matters not which brand of the corporate/oligarch UniParty is in power. I hate the country of my birth with every fiber of my being.
2003 all over again with the corporate state all in supporting a war that will backfire on us...