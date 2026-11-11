This interview is also available on podcast platforms and Rumble.

Congressmembers have returned to the Capitol following the recent midterms and are poised to pass the 2027 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) that would raise the Pentagon budget to an unheard of $1.5 trillion in a lame duck session. Although the NDAA is typically enacted with little fanfare, this year activists are coming to Washington, DC in the Taxpayer’s Uprising, organized by a coalition of groups, including CODEPINK, Doctors Against Genocide and Veterans for Peace, with the sole purpose of blocking what is being called the “Trump-Hegseth $1.5 Trillion War Bill.”

In this episode of The Chris Hedges Report, Jodie Evans, a co-founder of CODEPINK, joins Chris Hedges to discuss the dangers of increasing military spending and why it is imperative that this legislation is stopped. Beyond the obscenity of squandering taxpayer dollars on death and destruction while half of people in the United States are struggling to pay their bills, is that Section 224 of the 2027 NDAA would integrate the Israeli military into the US military in a way that would prevent any transparency or accountability.

Hedges and Evans acknowledge the many ways that the Military Industrial Complex has a stranglehold on members of Congress, but they also note that the people have stopped dangerous bills in the past. Evans explains that those who profit from war have lobbyists hounding Congressmembers every day and funding their campaigns, but people have the power of the vote and Congressmembers need to hear from everyone that this level of military spending is insane. She urges people to sign up to come to Washington at CODEPINK.org.

Hedges recalls that in the years he spent covering wars, the growing use of sophisticated drones and artificial intelligence are “not like anything I saw in any war zone that I covered.” He and Evans explain that the amount of money flooding the Pentagon, which can’t pass an audit, is like a drug that has “intoxicated the war industry.” They consider this proposed massive increase in the military budget to be a tipping point for the climate crisis and the disemboweling of our civilization. Evans closes with the caveat that “the moral compass isn’t your Constitution, it’s what you spend your money on.”

My book 'Requiem for Gaza' is out NOW!

Host

Chris Hedges

Executive Producer:

Max Jones

Intro:

Margaret Flowers

Transcript:

Margaret Flowers

Crew:

Milena Soci

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