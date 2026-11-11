The Chris Hedges Report

The Chris Hedges Report

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susan cartwright's avatar
susan cartwright
19h

The USA is a "make money through forever WARS" nation -- not a citizens HEALTH, HAPPINESS, and PROSPERITY nation. 

Let's reverse this because this is how it is right now. 

1. Impoverished working class

2. Endless war thanks to Israel and a Congress that profits from the armaments industry. 

3. Militarized police

4. Per capita, the USA has the largest prison population in the world. The US = 4.2% of the global population but 20% of the incarcerated.

5. Corporations legally exploit the vulnerable

6. Wealth transfering into the billionaire class. Vanishing middle class = only the uber wealthy and the poor (the rest of us). 

7. Legislative bodies, courts, & media all hostage to corporate power.

8. Unaffordable health care, housing, medications, food, and education.

9. Non-living wages. 

10.  Student debt. Many nations have  free college education but they don't pay for Israel's bombs or their health care. 

11. Increasing environmental damage and degradation. Global warming. 

12. The Imperial Boomerang effect = surveillance, repression, and AI violence (developed by Israel's IDF to control foreign populations) eventually "boomerang" back and are used against its own citizens (like ICE and Flock cameras). 

These wars of our own creation are bankrupting the nation morally and financially at home.

We need a government that taxes the rich and provides an enviroment where citizens can live, work, and thrive.

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susan cartwright's avatar
susan cartwright
19h

War with Iran! War with Russia! Yay! US armaments manufacturing is hitting new heights! The 1% are making a literal killing! 

War is America's largest export. Both parties continue the US tax dollar windfall. Not to mention the  kick-backs, money laundering, and embezzlement by the powerful involved. 

20 years and  3 TRILLION dollar war against Afghanistan to replace the Taliban with the Taliban! But who cares? Time to start a new war! 

Billionaires & US politicians make huge profits.  Non-stop forever wars is how they all get richer while average US citizens get poorer.

Healthcare, medications, housing, education, or infrastructure... anything that helps US citizens? "We can't afford it!"

The Imperial Boomerang effect means surveillance, repression, and AI violence developed by Israel's IDF to control foreign populations will eventually "boomerang" back and be used against its own citizens (like ICE and Flock cameras).

The business of China is business but the business of America is WAR. 

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