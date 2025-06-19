The Chris Hedges Report

The Chris Hedges Report

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Schrodinger’s Cat's avatar
Schrodinger’s Cat
5h

As Ilan Oman said a few years ago and was soundly criticized for it: “It's all about the Benjamins baby.” While there are other factors involved for wanting war around the world, the FUNDAMENTAL reason is MONEY. There are vast sums of artificial wealth to be made off of war. Weapons manufacturing. Troop suppliers. Reconstruction contracts. Yes they lie to “rationalize” their war mongering. But in the end it is all about war profiteering. Money Over Morality is their motto.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Feral Finster's avatar
Feral Finster
5h

Everyone knows that the real goal is to turn Iran into a failed state.

The lies are but a pretext.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
24 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Chris Hedges
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture