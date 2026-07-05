The Chris Hedges Report

The Chris Hedges Report

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Beth L.'s avatar
Beth L.
1h

The interviewer is insufferable but, as always, Hedges is 100% correct. Only time will show that, though.

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Trailbird Jan's avatar
Trailbird Jan
25m

Thank you Chris so much. Excellent and truthful responses! Hard for many to hear but they desperately need to hear it before it is too late, if it isn't already.

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