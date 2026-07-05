'United States Has Wedded to Idiocy': Chris Hedges | Talk to Al Jazeera
As the United States marks 250 years of independence, author and journalist Chris Hedges reflects on the promise of the American experiment, its greatest achievements, and its deepest contradictions.
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The interviewer is insufferable but, as always, Hedges is 100% correct. Only time will show that, though.
Thank you Chris so much. Excellent and truthful responses! Hard for many to hear but they desperately need to hear it before it is too late, if it isn't already.