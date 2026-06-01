The Chris Hedges Report

The Chris Hedges Report

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Feral Finster's avatar
Feral Finster
1dEdited

There are no answers, only ad hoc expedients which at best prove temporary. After some 5,000 years of recorded human history, we can find examples of every type of human society that proves successful for a time, and ultimately all of them fail, whether as a result of external enemies who are stronger and more ruthless, or internal corruption and contradiction.

This is because power is to sociopaths what catnip is to cats, and sociopaths will corrupt any system, because sociopaths are precisely the humans who will do whatever it takes to get power. However, humans who see every interaction as a zero-sum no-holds-barred winner-take-all game rarely build anything that lasts for long, because the sociopath is loyal to nothing other than himself, he will either betray or be betrayed by another sociopath. Note how european dynasties rarely lasted for long.

Even turning one's back on power doesn't work. That power is still there, and even if you do not use it, others will. And you may not like what they do with that power.

At the same time, power continually increases with humans' technical knowledge. Feats that would have been too loopy for science fiction are now unremarkable. This is why, with all due respect to MLK, the arc of history does not bend towards justice. It bends towards power.

Learn well The Iron Law Of Oligarchy.

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Steve Woodward's avatar
Steve Woodward
1d

Let us do more, much more than "hope...these acts of resistance...prevail." We need to join them, support them. Free Palestine! (And thus, free ourselves and each other)

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