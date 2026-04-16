Trump's On a Jihad Against Everyone (MOATS w/ George Galloway)
His megalomania has no limits, says Pulitzer prizewinner Chris Hedges. The Hormuz blockade is more bluster than reality. And how Iran has the capacity to cast the world into a global depression.
The Chris Hedges Report is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Ya see, the Gaza genocide was getting old, so Hedges had to hitch his wagon to another story and he found it in Trump's adventures in government ... but Gaza had to be THE biggest break of his career, as it gave him cover against his betrayal of us during the lockdowns ...
Here's a recap ...
--------------
BACKGROUND
In 2022 Hedges actually said "the constitution remains a sacred document" AFTER he refused to stand with us against the illegal and unconstitutional mandates and passports.
1) But first, here's proof that COVID “vaccines” actually killed people …
https://www.medicine.news/2023-12-11-proof-covid-vaccines-have-killed-millions.html
And recently ...
State legislators across the country move to ban COVID jabs, reclassify them as BIOLOGICAL WEAPONS
https://newstarget.com/2026-03-25-legislators-ban-covid-jabs-reclassify-biological-weapons.html
2) Jimmy Dore interview, August 21, 2021 …
Not a word here from Hedges about the illegal and unconstitutional nature of the mandates, passports and the jab ... after preaching direct confrontation to tyranny for the past 20 years, watch him dance and listen to him equivocate before sheepishly blowing it off: “… that was just a decision that I made” ... yup NBD, right Chris?
Go to the 8:12 mark
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NusQH0pnX7Y&t=514s
3) Useful Idiots interview, September 21, 2021 …
“It’s a hard question I guess, do you force people to get the vaccine”
No Chris, it's not a hard question - not at all ...
Go to the 1:53 mark
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y7ZGT8raQS8
4) DEC 2, 2021 FDA FOIA release ...
The explosive FDA FOIA release revealed that Phizer's Vx trial data documented 1,223 deaths and 25,000 medically verified injuries to trial participants in the first 90 days of their trial period.
https://www.medicine.news/2021-12-10-pfizer-vaccine-documents-42000-reactions-1223-deaths.html
5) Krystal, Kyle & Friends interview ...
This proved the Vx was not "safe and effective", but only 30 days later on the K&K podcast, he brazenly took sides when he knew better …
EP 54, Hedges said: "I don't think we can stop the pandemic and mutations until everyone gets vaccinated” without saying a word about the revelations of the FDA FOIA release – not a word!
Krystal, Kyle & Friends, EP 54
1:08:46 mark
https://krystalkyleandfriends.substack.com/p/episode-54-audio-chris-hedges
So stop praising this guy, he doesn't give a hoot about us ... COVID scared the pants off him, so he tucked his tail between his legs and snuck out the back door on us.
He was just hoping nobody would notice.