Shahid Buttar
Thanks for featuring Medea’s voice! She’s a bona fide American (s)hero with few peers.

We are certainly living through a time of intensifying attacks on dissent, though we should note that they are not exactly unprecedented. For instance, the Bush and Obama era prosecution of anti-war activists in Chicago suggest that what Trump has ultimately done is to bring a previous bipartisan effort to silence dissidents and dramatically expand its scale.

I’m reminded, for instance, that Nancy Pelosi went after Medea’s organization, describing Code Pink as agents of the Chinese government because they stood for peace in the face of relentless bipartisan militarism. I covered that accusation at the time, after Pelosi‘s network orchestrated my character assassination to silence me and end my career when I challenged her in the 2020 general election. https://shahidbuttar.substack.com/p/democratic-icon-nancy-pelosi-accuses

Some Americans seem to have fallen into the trap of confusing comedians (like Jimmy Kimmel) for dissidents (like Medea). Similarly, many have mobilized only in response to outrages that pale in comparison to those long endured by their neighbors. I wrote recently to address that disappointing pattern (which MLK also documented in his era), as well: https://shahidbuttar.substack.com/p/its-not-about-kirk-or-kimmel-or-colbert

Any hope of stopping the next war will require protecting space for dissent. As the fascism invited by this administration continues to consolidate, we must preserve whatever diminishing vestiges of our rights remain.

That’s one reason (among many) that I so respect Code Pink. The several generations of its staff and most active members who I have known have shared that mission, and done brilliant work at the intersection of creativity and resistance.

Before my congressional campaigns from 2018-22 challenging Pelosi & the militarism she has enforced across the Democratic Party, my most publicly visible moment was a 2015 arrest in the US Senate (ordered by the late Sen John McCain) after a hearing with then Director of National Intelligence James Clapper that I first learned about from a Code Pink staffer. Having been both supported and inspired by that organization, I’m deeply grateful for its continuing work—and to Hedges for featuring Medea’s perspective and wisdom.

Ron
Thank you for interviewing Media Benjamin. She's amazing and amazingly persistent.

