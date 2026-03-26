The Chris Hedges Report

The Chris Hedges Report

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Feral Finster's avatar
Feral Finster
35mEdited

Sociopaths do not have a soul, as far a I can tell.

Trump is far from the only sociopath in high office, for power is to sociopaths what catnip is to cats. In fact, power inevitably winds up in the hands of sociopaths, because the sociopath will do whatever it takes to get power, while the normie will not.

Also, I REALLY did not need Mr. Fish's visual.

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Feral Finster's avatar
Feral Finster
32m

"“Fathers and teachers, I ponder, ‘What is hell?’” Father Zossima asks in Fyodor Dostoevsky’s “The Brothers Karamazov.” “I maintain that it is the suffering of being unable to love.”

This is the plight of the soulless. They seek, in their misery, to make their hell our own."

Ventakesh Rao teaches us that, when you pull back the mask of the sociopath, strip away The Will To Power, you will truly state into the void because there is nothing else there.

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