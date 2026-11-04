The Chris Hedges Report

The Chris Hedges Report

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Schrodinger’s Cat's avatar
Schrodinger’s Cat
1dEdited

Amen brother Hedges. If I was a betting man, I would go all in betting that the Democrats will do nothing like they always do, which in the past have led to Trump winning twice. I still remember vividly how when the Democrats had control of the House and Senate when Obama won in 2008 that they didn't even bother to try to pass anything as they kept saying that the Republicans will just filibuster anything we might do. So they did NOTHING. And look where we are today. I would love to be proven wrong and lose everything with such a bet, but my intuition tells me that the Democrats will fuck the citizens over on behalf of their corporate owners like they have done ever since Clinton sold the party out to the corporate criminal class many years ago.

P.S. I would add that if Schumer and Jeffries become the Democrat leaders in the Senate and the House, I will know what the outcome will be. Just more of the same old shit.

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Janet Capron's avatar
Janet Capron
1d

Thank you. I was counting on you to restore me to sanity. Gina Hinojosa is the bright note. She beat Musk with no money. That's proof of something--the power of the people?

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